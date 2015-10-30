Black metal voyagers Kampfar unveil their spectacular new video

Having journeyed through the realms of witches and the underworld for 2011’s Mare and 2014’s Djevelmakt albums, the final stage of Kampfar’s trilogy is soon upon us in the soul-freezing form of Profan.

A journey into a bleak, cold void where killer riffs are clearly still aplenty and folk-tinged black metal still can keep its roots in the early days of the Norwegian scene whilst finding new and expansive means to ravage your soul, Profan, as frontman Dolk puts it, “represents no hope, a life of filth, a surrender to the laws of Death and the Scythe.”

With the album due to strike terror into you heart and put steel into your raised fist on November 13, the band are offering a preview with an unforgettable and spectacular video for the track Daimon. Set in an enchanted forest that seemingly borders the mythical Hel itself, and bestrode by demonic entities, creepy penitents and Satan himself wreathed in hellfire, the video draws on the nightmare visions of polish artist extraordinaire, Zdzisław Beksiński, with a touch of Pan’s Labyrinth to boot as the track itself switches between solemn invocations and sizzling battle cries as it propels you through realms far beyond the jurisdiction of sanity.

Dim the lights, come to terms with your eternal damnation and surrender to the cinematic splendour of Daimon below!

