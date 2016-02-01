Black metal battalions unite in honour of Urgehal's late frontman

Recorded in tribute to their late frontman, Trondr Nefas, who passed away in May 2012 aged a mere 34, Urgehal’s final album, Aeons In Sodom, is soon upon us, and it’s bound to have all of Hades headbanging in response.

Belched up from Season Of Mist oesophagus on February 12, Aeons In Sodom shows the Norwegian black metal barbarians are bowing out in raw and rabid style. Featuring a host of guest musicians and close friends, including, well, Hoest from Taake, Darkthrone and Sarke’s Nocturno Culto, Shining (SWE) frontman Niklas Kvarfoth and Carpathian Forest’s Nattefrost amongst many others, this is every bit the debauched, punk-scarred rampage you’d expect, from the biker-legions-of-the-undead anthem that is The Iron Children to the demons-on-hot-plates mayhem of The Sulphur Black Haze and filth-laden fist-raiser, Psychedelic Evil.

Aeons In Sodom also features by turns hyper-frenzied and slavering covers of Sepultura’s Fueral Rites and Autopsy’s Twisted Mass Of Burnt Decay, and having dusted ourselves off, run a hand through our thoroughly messed up hair and spat out a dollop of blood, we’re very proud to present the album in its full torrential glory.

Strap on a spiked glove, give remembrance to Tondr Nefas while your faculties are still intact and join the ravaging hordes of Hell for 50 minutes’ worth of pure metal delirium below!

Pay tribute at Trondr Nefas’s Facebook page here

And pre-order Aeons In Sodom here