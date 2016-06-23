Bethesda confirms they're working on The Elder Scrolls 6

Bethesda Game Studios, the folks behind Fallout 4 and Skyrim have confirmed that a sequel to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is in the works.

Speaking in a livestream with gaming site IGN at E3 last week Bethesda’s Todd Howard confirmed that they are indeed working on the next proper Elder Scrolls game although we probably shouldn’t expect to see it any time soon.

He said, “That’s kind of like the elephant in the room, always, when we talk about anything, and I think it’s good to tell our fans in these moments, yes, of course we are making Elder Scrolls 6. It’s something we love. But it is — I have to be careful what I say — it’s a very long way off. I could sit here and explain the game to you, and you would say, ‘That sounds like you don’t even have the technology — how long is that going to take?’ And so it’s something that’s going to take a lot of time, what we have in mind for that game.”

Howard also revealed that they are working on two other “large projects” alongside The Elder Scrolls 6 although he wouldn’t say any more on what these projects could be other than indicating that they are of a similar scale to the Fallout and Elder Scrolls games.

“We think very long term,” he added. “We’re not a developer that’s going to rush something like this out. Any of our games. So when you think about, what is the future of that kind of game, we have a pretty good idea of what it would be, and it’s just going to take technology and time that, really, we don’t have necessarily right now.”

What Bethesda does have in store for fans this year is a remaster of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for PC, PS4 and Xbox One and a load more downloadable content for Fallout 4 including a whole new story bundle centring around a derelict Nuka Cola theme park that has been occupied by bandits.