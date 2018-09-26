Best noise cancelling headphones deals right now

Noise cancellation (or active noise reduction) is known as Active Noise Control (ANC); this works by headphones creating an additional wave sound to the actual music to that you are listening to cancel out any interference. But enough of the science. If you’re sick of the background hum of everyday life (which is no doubt why you read Louder in first place) and would rather hear the majestic noise of Napalm Death than screaming kids on the train, Motörhead as opposed to high-frequency dance music tedium, and Iron Maiden rather than bus zombies yakking on about last night’s feckin Get Me Strictly Out Of Kardashian Talent Chef Voice Big Brother Island, then you have come to the right place for blocking out the miserable cacophony of the world…

TaoTronics BH036G

TaoTronics BH036G: was £99.99, now £69.99 With both ANC and Bluetooth wireless tech, these cans from TaoTronics offer a good mute on environmental sounds with a comfortable design and a nice low-key style. Good value sound quality for even the original price – so you can net yourself a proper bargain with these quality over-ears.View Deal

Mixcder E7 ANC

Mixcder E7 ANC: was £129.99, now £41.99 These very comfortable over-ear cans are an absolute steal at just over £40. The Bluetoothed ANCs offer an incredibly impressive frequency of sound that will suit all tastes and even other genres outside rock and metal (if you like that sorta thing…). Impressive wireless range too. View Deal

Zinsoko Z-HO1

Zinsoko Z-HO1: was £179.99, now £65.99 Another steal on quality noise-cancelling headphones, this Zinsoko model features super-powerful bass. They come in a sleek case and fold satisfyingly flat for easy storage and portability. Quick to recharge, battery life is adequate but the sound quality is where these cans really come into their own, which is on a par with much more expensive versionsView Deal

Sony WH-CH700N

Sony WH-CH700N: was £150, now £99.99 WH stands for Wireless Headband, fact fans. Rated by TechRadar as a bargain buy, these mid-range offerings from Sony feature 35 hours of battery life and a quick 10-minute charge for an hour’s playback. Sound is good with a nicely chunksome bass and comfort is dreamy. Proper lush, lads. View Deal

Nidio NC-25

Nidio NC-25: was £128, now £49.98 These are comfortable and fairly lightweight so they make a good option for using in the gym or out and about – or travelling too. EVERYWHERE. The battery has a 20-hour life. Minimal and compact but with a powerful bass. A good deal on some sleek-looking ANC cans. View Deal

Denon Globe Cruiser AH-GC20

Denon Globe Cruiser AH-GC20: was £249.99, now £229.99 If you have over two tons to drop on some ANC headphones, then either you’re rich and the £20 saving doesn’t matter to you, or you’re inches away from doing something regrettable about the constant racket from your idiot neighbours. Stylish in a sleek carry case and aimed at the jetset, these are supremely comfortable (as you’d expect at that price). Sound is good but not great in comparison to similarly priced models. View Deal

Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC

Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC: was £149.99, now £139.99 Rated 4.5 out of 5 by TechRadar for being significantly cheaper than rival models from Bose and Sony, but for also performing highly with Sennheisers ‘Noiseguard’ tech. Lightweight and a good all-rounder for both travel and work, these feature a 20-hour battery life with thick cushions providing comfort both on the ear and when worn around the neck.View Deal

KOOHO E1

KOOHO E1: was £39.99, now £22.99 Noise cancelling has to work pretty well for in-ear models but these seem to be reasonable at the budget end of the market. With a six-hour battery life, the jury is out on their effectiveness and noise cancellation although they can block a lot of interference. Nonetheless, comfortable with a good sound quality.View Deal

Vava Moov28

Vava Moov28: was £88.80, now £25.99 These are rated as some of the best in-ear Bluetooth in-ear buds on the market for sound. But can they offer effective noise cancellation? YES THEY CAN, BABY! This is thanks to the ergonomically-designed earpiece which fits snugly into the ear canal. If you don’t like wearing on-ear cans, these are the ideal noise-cancellers for you.View Deal

Audio Technica ATH-ANC33iS