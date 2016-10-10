Best New Rock Album Releases This Week

Blackberry Smoke - Like An Arrow

“There are some really classy rock tunes on here, from the swamp-heavy guitars of the title track to the upbeat, drum-led swaggering hook of the more polished Ought To Know. Last track Free On The Wing follows a slow-an’-easy groove that builds from beautiful electric piano to slide-guitar that wouldn’t be out of place on a solo Gregg Allman release. And with Allman guesting on backing vocals, it’s impossible to resist.” Read the full review here.

Beth Hart - Fire On The Floor

“Two collaborative albums with Joe Bonamassa raised Beth Hart’s rock profile. This eighth solo album, though, sees her exploring older ideas of the blues, on Coca Colaadopting a dreamy, reedy, little-girl voice halfway between Billie Holiday and Marilyn Monroe.” Read the full review here.

Dillinger Escape Plan - Dissociation

“The band’s sonic bedrock of scattershot and insanely nimble mutant hardcore remains firmly intact on opener Limerent Death and the rampaging, jazz-sodden Low Feels Blvd, while their knack for jamming strange but irresistible melodies into an ultra-hostile din once again bears fruit on the dense menace of Honey Suckle.” Read the full review here.

Kings Of Leon - Walls

“Maturity and domestic stability sees them consolidate their position as an arena draw with this, their seventh album. Consequently, their lyrical outlook is internalised, though as evidenced by the rollicking Waste A Moment and the earworm that is Over, their ability to craft hook-laden numbers remains undiminished.” Read the full review here.

The 10 albums that changed my life, by Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr