Behemoth's Nergal on getting kicked out of Russia

Last week the purveyors of blackened death metal (and winners of Album Of The Year 2014) Behemoth came to London as part of The Satanist tour. So far, so good. But earlier this year when they tried touring the album in Russia the band hit a spot of trouble and had to cut their 13-date tour short having played just four of the booked shows.

According to frontman Nergal the band were “forced out of the country” and have been banned for five years, which he puts down to Russia having an “idiot as a leader”. But promises to come back bigger than ever. Check out the full interview below.