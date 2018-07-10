Are Belzebubs the new Dethklok?

If you're a devout metalhead, you probably love Dethklok, the biggest band in history and stars of Adult Swim's sadly cancelled series Metalocalypse. Two years ago we heard news that Dethklok did actually have another album in the bag, but we're still waiting for the brutal goodness.

Thank Satan then that Belzebubs are here to give us our 2D animated fix of hellfire and riffery.

Recently signing to Century Media for a three-record deal, the band still remain a mystery – their UK publicist doesn't even know who the members are. Unlike Dethklok who are made up of Brendon Small, Gene Hoglan and Bryan Beller in real life, Belzebubs are only known by their pseudonyms Obesyx, Hubbath, Sløth and Samaël.

It's kind of like Gorillaz in corpsepaint, and with a fixation on the darkness instead of getting down with Snoop Dogg, Mos Def, De La Soul and more.

Check out the video below for Blackened Call, the first single to come from their upcoming debut album, due for release in February 2019. It's full of all the glorious black metal imagery you could ever need – forests, fire, and not a single instance of colour.

Keep your eyes out for these cartoon kvltists, there's definitely more monochrome madness to come.