Anthrax’s Scott Ian: why I love Kiss Alive!

Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian came across Kiss as a teenager and has worn his love of Gene Simmons and co on his sleeve ever since. He looks back on the influence their iconic 1975 live album Kiss Alive! has had on his life and music.

On a budget? Here are the best budget turntables

Best headphones 2020: supercharge your music listening

Spotify vs Apple Music vs Tidal: which streaming service is best for rock and metal?

“If I had to choose the greatest album would probably be Kiss Alive! just because of what it means to me and the influence it’s had on my life. For me as a kid, Kiss was just the biggest influence on me as far as moving ahead in my life was concerned and knowing what I wanted to do with my life which was play guitar in a band. Because of that album that’s why anyone gives a shit about anything that I have to say or do because Kiss Alive! put me on that path of wanting to be a guy in a band.

“It just connected with me in a really strong way back in 1975. I loved the songs, I loved the look and as a kid who was into comic books and horror, it was drugs for me as an 11 year-old. It was the perfect place, perfect time for me to hear and see something like that and they’re still one of the biggest bands in the world so I guess it worked! I’m friends with Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley and Ace Frehley and Peter Criss now, I’ve known Gene for thirty years and he’s well aware of what Kiss means to me.”