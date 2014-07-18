An Illustrated Guide To Corpse Paint

Bloodstock is just around the corner so it's time to plan your look for the weekend. Obviously we're all packing horns, swords and more leather than you'll find in a DFS sale, but we also need some corpse paint! But which style to go for? Here's our guide to some of the best...

Gorgoroth

Immortal

Turisas

The Crow

Kiss

King Diamond

Insane Clown Posse

Literal

Optical Illusion

Arnie

Which is your favourite? Or do you have a better one? Let us know!

And if you’re wearing it to Bloodstock, we’ll see you there!