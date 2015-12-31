2016 Preview: Yes

Yes’s future is up in the air after the death of Chris Squire, but their new bassist Billy Sherwood may just force the issue of some new music if needs be.

“It’s very early with Chris’s passing, so I don’t have an answer yet,” says Sherwood, who has worked with Yes since 1996 as both an adjunct member and as a co-producer and mixer on several albums. “I’m very creative. It’s always my desire to move things forward for the best of whatever project I’m working on. I’m at no creative loss to want to jump into that. I think there’s plenty more to do with Yes, but Yes works at its own pace, and I have to respect the band members’ wishes. I’m just honoured to be here and honoured to be doing what my friend Chris asked me to do.”

Yes will be back in the UK and Europe during the spring playing their albums Fragile and Drama in their entirety. Sherwood, meanwhile, will also continue promoting his solo album, Citizen, which he says is “going to move into the live phase at some time”.