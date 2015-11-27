2015 – The Burning Questions: How did Tommy Lee 'bust' his wrist?

It was the year rock star insurance premiums went through the roof.

BRAIN ANEURYSM!

Laurel Canyon legend Joni Mitchell was hospitalised after a stroke at home. She is currently undergoing physical therapy.

SMASHED NOSE!

Dave Lee Roth was forced to wear an unsightly nose plaster after bashing himself in the sneezer with his mic stand during a Van Halen TV appearance.

SORE THROAT!

Rock’n’roll hellraiser Kid Rock cancelled two shows after straining his vocal chords. Sadly for everyone, he recovered.

DISLOCATED SHOULDER!

Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney suffered a surfing-related injury in the sea off the coast of St Barts in the Caribbean.

Flea: 'Oops' indeed...

BUSTED ARM!

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea posted an Instagram pic of himself with his arm in a sling and the word ‘Oops’ following a skiing accident.

ACHING BACK!

Ex-Ozzy guitarist Jake E Lee was forced to cancel a run of Red Dragon Cartel shows after hurting his back.

BROKEN LEG!

Dave Grohl busted his leg after falling off stage in Sweden – then returned to the stage to finish his set. Cue a giant throne made of guitars.

WANKING INJURY!

Tendonitis of the wrist forced drummer Tommy Lee to sit out a string of shows on Mötley Crüe’s farewell tour. (Okay, he might not have got the injury from wanking.)

