2015: A Year In Metal - The Fox Priestess to The Survivor

In the endless hype and controversy that has surrounded the rise of Babymetal in 2015, it’s easy to forget that at the heart of it all are three teenagers simply doing what they love.

One of those girls, Su-Metal, has already accomplished more in her 17 years than she could have ever imagined. Her personal highlight of the last 12 months was standing onstage at Reading and Leeds festivals, flanked by partners-in-crime Moametal and Yuimetal, in front of hundreds of devotees.

“We were the first on and I had heard that no one shows up to catch the opening act, so I imagined we would be performing in front of almost no one,” she remembers. “But that was not the case at all; so many people showed up for our set, and even those who were watching us sceptically at first started smiling at some point, and even putting up their Fox Signs. That boosted my confidence and helped me believe that we did well.”

While Su-Metal is under no impression that everyone is a fan of Babymetal, the number of people converting to the Fox God cause this year has made her determined to succeed at all costs – no matter what the naysayers might think. As their army swells,the trio are becoming unstoppable.

“We did our second world tour this year and I noticed that more people know who we are now – lots of people come and say hi to us at festivals,” she adds. “Through all the shows and festivals we have performed, the thing that I realise the most about our growth is that no matter what comes our way, when the three of us come together, we now know that we can overcome anything.”

(Image credit: John McMurtrie)

THE COMEBACK KID

Loz reached the finish line on Sleeps’ road to recovery

A frustrating couple of years for While She Sleeps, as Loz Taylor’s multiple throat surgeries threatened to scupper the band’s progress, meant that 2015 was crucial. But with the release of second album Brainwashed, along with a string of dynamic live shows, they silenced their doubters and then some. “I believe everything happens for a reason, and this is what was always supposed to happen,” offers a thoughtful Loz Taylor. “Brainwashed would not be the album it is if we hadn’t got that extra time.”

THE OPTIMIST

Everything was awesome in Dave and WCAR’s world

It’s been a great year!” enthuses We Came As Romans frontman Dave Stephens as he reflects on the band’s activities. “It’s a year where we achieved something that, as a band, we always wanted, by having a big radio hit in Regenerate, and we released an album we’re really proud of.” And of the moment that defined his 2015? “A plane flew over Warped with a sign saying, ‘We Came As Romans New Album In Stores.’ That was surreal!”

**

**

THE SURVIVOR

Miss May I’s Levi proved you can’t keep a good man down

After a troublesome 2014 that saw him lose his home and face the band falling apart in the wake of financial issues and tension, Miss May I’s Levi Benton managed to turn things around this year. The band tore back with Deathless, and lead single I.H.E. – ‘I Hate Everything’ – was a starkly bleak slice of catharsis. “I’m proud of the brotherhood we have,” the singer says. “I and the guys had a very rough couple of years recently, but we stuck through it, and now we’re in the best place we have ever been.”

READ THE NEXT PAGE OF OUR REVIEW OF 2015 HERE…