12 songs in the style of The Nightmare Before Christmas

Halloween is upon us so it’s time to crack out the scary movies. From Nightmare On Elm Street to Se7en, there’s a lot to choose from, but you can’t deny the brilliance of The Nightmare Before Christmas. In fact, it’s so good that you can watch it at Halloween and Christmas! And we do.

And we’re betting that Anthony Vincent (aka 10 Second Song Guy) does too.

In his latest video, especially for All Hallow’s Eve, Anthony has recorded 12 songs in the style The Nightmare Before Christmas. From Monster Mash to Dragula to I Put A Spell On You to Dead Skin Mask, Anthony reworks these scary staples into the crooning of Jack Skellington and Oogie Boogie. There’s even a snippet of Thriller in there too, because you can’t have Halloween without it.

