11PARANOIAS – Stealing Fire From Heaven album stream

Devoted followers of the doom world demand certain things from their favourite music: massive riffs, bleak mysticism, the spirit of Sabbath filtered through a prism of retrospective grandeur.

One element that should probably be added to that list of essentials, however, is wrongness. 11PARANOIAS have wrongness in vast quantities, and their new album, Stealing Fire From Heaven - due out imminently via Ritual Productions - is one of this year’s most wickedly bewildering releases as a result.

From pummelling, subterranean mantras to wild, esoteric noise, these British miscreants use doom as a starting point from which they descend, gleefully and with a dash of malice, into hitherto untouched corners of sonic Hell. Fancy losing your mind? Here’s the perfect soundtrack.

