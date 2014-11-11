11Paranoias: Stealing Fire From Heaven

Helmed by ex-Ramesses bassist/vocalist Adam Richardson, 11Paranoias have been churning out particularly potent psychedelic doom since 2011, and their second full-length album is the trio’s most compelling work to date.

Improvisation has been part of the creative process since forever, although its heyday in rock is arguably behind us, not least due to decades of increasing reliance on useful but often strangely limiting music technology. As an example of an album entirely cooked up through studio jams, Stealing Fire From Heaven is a rare beast indeed; the fact that it’s so successful is even more remarkable. Eerie atmospherics, agonised screams, screeching saxophone, and nods to Pink Floyd, Hawkwind and (perhaps unconsciously) Cream – it’s all here, and more. From the tectonic dirge of Paranoiditude (Beyond The Grave) to the galactic girth of the simply epic At The Cursus, it’s a tumultuous, trance-like trip through Kosmische chaos, acid-fried space rock and, of course, some of the most colossal, crushing doom this side of Electric Wizard.

Via Ritual Productions