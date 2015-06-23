11 Rock Lookalikes that will render you speechless

There’s nothing more distracting than trying to match up famous rock stars’ faces to people on TV, film or nature. With that in mind, we’ve done the hard work for you, so sit back, relax and bask in this gallery of absolutely accurate doppelgängers.

The only way we can tell The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney and ‘Pointless’ co-presenter Richard Osman (below) apart is by their height. Osman is 10cm taller. And he doesn’t play drums.

We thought it strange when we saw Bury Tomorrow vocalist Dani Winter-Bates stumbling around in the New Mexico deserts waving a pistol. But how we laughed when we realised it was entrepreneurial man-child Jesse Pinkman.

We’re not exactly sure when this happened, but Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen has morphed into flamboyant replica of Dave Grohl. Not even the Foo Fighters can tell which is which. Especially when both are plumping scatter cushions.

When Surrey trio Reuben disbanded, frontman Jamie Lenman appeared as the Italian aircraft designer Giovanni Caproni in Hayao Miyazaki’s 2013 film, The Wind Rises. He walked off the set and never returned the clothes, it seems.

What’s this? Serj Tankian wants to take time out from fronting System Of A Down to appear on random pop-up ad to help goateed men lose their belly weight? No, he doesn’t. He’s got better things to do, quite frankly. But now we know what it might look like if he had a chubby, shirtless twin.

We’re not sure what ‘cheap as chips’ is in Portuguese, but we’re guessing Moonspell frontman Fernando Ribeiro has heard it a lot. Probably the same number of times people have asked David Dickinson to sign copies of the album Wolfheart.

Contrary to public belief, Veep star Matt Walsh is not the keyboardist for Faith No More. That is, and always will be, Roddy Bottum – who carries around his own personal beach for beautiful selfie backgrounds.

Here’s Royal Blood frontman Mike Kerr and 998th Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch, Jon Snow. They’re both identical. Well, they were until the most recent episode of Game Of Thrones.

Queen guitarist Brian May and a Cumulus congestus cloud have never been seen together in the same room.

Here’s Tenacious D’s Jack Black doing a perfectly reasonable impression of John S Copley’s 1768 portrait of American historical figure Paul Revere. Maybe he’s a time traveller.

When Saxon vocalist and King of Barnsley Biff Byford settles down to watch Micky Flanagan’s Back In The Game DVD, it must be like looking in a mirror. But ages ago.

