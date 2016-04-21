10 year old boy covers Enter Sandman on Australia's Got Talent

It’s always fun to see metal on mainstream TV, especially when talent shows are involved.

10 year old metal fan Callum is now Hammer’s favourite to win Australia’s Got Talent after this kickass cover of Metallica’s Enter Sandman. Not only does he look metal as fuck, but he can seriously shred and bicycle kick the air at the same time!

Unlike the Suicide Silence cover on Romania’s Got Talent, Callum won over the judges instantly with Kelly Osbourne doing her best not to start pit behind the desk – she even called the mini-metaller a “pure genius rockstar” which is higher praise than any school report card will ever say.

Cal ‘Em All.

