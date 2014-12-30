10 Minutes with… Becca Macintyre

Marmozets can look back on 2014 as a victory. Under the tutelage of producer and Hundred Reasons guitarist Larry Hibbitt, the West Yorkshire quintet recorded their critically-acclaimed debut album, The Weird And Wonderful Marmozets, which was released in September. A twisted combination of chaos, recklessness and soaring choruses, The Weird And Wonderful Marmozets reached 25 in the Official Album Charts and Number Three in the Rock Charts.

During the past 12 months, the five-piece – siblings Becca (vocals), Sam (guitar) and Josh Macintyre (drums), with Jack (guitar) and Will Bottomley (bass) – have chalked up jaw-dropping appearances at Download, the Reading and Leeds festivals and the gruelling Warped Tour across America.

We caught up with Becca to reflect on their biggest year yet and find out what 2015 has in store…

You ended a brilliant year touring with Taking Back Sunday and Blitz Kids. How was that for you?

“It was a lot of fun and it was a great opportunity for us to play in different places like France and Germany so, can’t I complain. It was a great mix of bands… it was awesome.”

This year has been absolutely huge for Marmozets. Have there been any particular high points that you can share with us?

“Oh my gosh, it’s just been non-stop. I think it’s going to be one of those things where when we actually get a break over Christmas, we’ll be like, ‘What the heck?’ America was pretty awesome… it’s just been a good year!”

You must be pretty happy with the response you got when you released The Weird and Wonderful Marmozets. Did you enjoy putting it together?

“Obviously, it was a lot of pressure, because we just got signed and then you have to make an album for all of these people. But we had a lot of fun recording it and we experimented a lot in the studio, which was cool. It’s been amazing with the amount of people responding to it, even people like you who want to speak to us and say congrats on the album. We must’ve done something right.”

Have you done anything this year that you never thought you’d get to do?

“I tell you what was pretty surreal. It was Thanksgiving in America and we went to this producer’s house for dinner, which was really kind of him. The singer from Sum 41 [Deryck Whibley] was just hanging out, having food with us. That doesn’t normally happen, does it? I’m not very good with knowing who people are in the music industry, so I generally find out after. But yeah, it’s been quite overwhelming and very exciting meeting all the people and especially all the bands we’ve toured with. We’ve toured with a lot of bands now and I think we worked out we’ve played 115 shows this year.”

It’s been a good year for UK bands in general. Are you proud to be a part of that?

“Definitely, especially with bands like Royal Blood. We love them. We met them at a French festival, actually. They’ve just blown up completely and the response they’ve been getting from people is crazy. There’s a lot of acts coming out of England now and a lot more rock stuff, which is awesome.”

**What’s been your favourite show of the year? **

“The London Scala was definitely one. We’d never played, just ourselves, as headliners in front of that many people before, so that was pretty nerve-wracking. Coming out on to the stage was like, ‘Oh my gosh, all these people are here for us’ and it freaked me out a little bit. I couldn’t believe it. I’d say that was one of the most special shows we’d ever played.”

Are you looking forward to the next 12 months?

“Yeah. It’s still nerve-wracking because it’s like, ‘What’s going to happen? Is it going to be crazier?’ Obviously we’re going to be on the road a lot more. I’m ready for it, but I’m ready to have a break and see out the year and have a blast with my boys.”

Do you have plans to record soon?

“Yep. We’ll be recording next year.”

Do you have anything written already?

“Yeah, we’re in the middle of writing, so we’ve got bits and bobs. That’s why we’re excited to have a break, so we can get in to our studio and just start writing. We’re ready to write, we’re getting a bit bored now.”

What’s the most surprising thing you’ve learned about yourself and about the band in 2014?

“That we do truly have a real love and passion for what we do and… we’re all a bit mental.”

I guess that helps being on the road so much?

“It’s great. We’re so lucky that we’re a family. Not every band gets the opportunity to have their loved ones with them.”