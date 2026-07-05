“The writing was on the wall. We had done some great things together, but the band had fallen apart. There was no need to try to continue”: How Ronnie James Dio and Black Sabbath put their differences behind them for the third and final time

In 2007, Black Sabbath’s classic Mob Rules-era line-up reunited for the third time, this time under the name Heaven And Hell. As they prepared to tour the UK, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Ronnie James Dio looked back over their tangled history together.

It was spring 1979, and Ronnie Dio, still sore from his recent dismissal from Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow, found himself courted by perhaps the only British heavy metal guitarist more eminent than Blackmore: Tony Iommi. The Sabbath guitarist, whose band was going through a rather black period with their drug- and alcohol-riddled frontman Ozzy Osbourne, had his eye on Dio. Ronnie might’ve been small in stature but his voice was huge.

After a chance meeting one night at a bar in Hollywood, Iommi invited Dio to his house in Beverly Hills for an impromptu jam with himself, Sabbath’s bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward. “Fifteen minutes in, we had a song written,” Dio remembers. Appropriately, when Iommi extended his offer to the singer to join Black Sabbath, it wasn’t posed as a question. “I couldn’t have said no anyway,” Dio confesses. “I had some other projects on the table at the time, but this was Black Sabbath. Plus I knew that it was perfect for me.”

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Perfect, too, for the three Sabbath men. In fact, after the hell they were going through with Ozzy, tying the knot musically with Dio was something of a marriage made in heaven. At the time, the veteran band were in the midst of a creative and commercial rut. Bringing Dio in gave them a renewed sense of purpose as well enabling them to update their sound for a new decade.

Heaven And Hell in 2007: (from left) Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, Vinny Appice, Ronnie James Dio (Image credit: Gavin Roberts/Classic Rock Magazine/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

The two studio albums Black Sabbath recorded with Dio during his initial tenure with the band, 1980’s Heaven And Hell and the next year’s Mob Rules (Dio later rejoined briefly for a third, 1992’s Dehumanizer) spark with some of the most electrifying music of their career. Few tracks in the band’s catalogue kick with the force of Neon Knights and Turn Up The Night, the respective openers of those two albums, while the title tracks – the barnstorming The Mob Rules and the positively monstrous Heaven And Hell – are on par with even Sabbath’s most revered Ozzy-fronted material.

That said, Black Sabbath’s output with Dio, sandwiched between the band’s hugely influential, frequently ground-breaking 1970s work with Ozzy and the numerous albums recorded with different line-ups throughout much of the 80s and 90s, has sometimes been overshadowed by . And the flurry of Ozzy activity that has driven the band for much of the past decade – sporadic reunion tours, various compilations and box sets, a smattering of new recordings, persistent rumours of a full-fledged studio album and, most notably, the 2006 induction of the original line-up of Osbourne, Iommi, Butler and Ward into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame – has left the Ozzyless parts of Black Sabbath’s history being viewed as something of an aberration.

But the Dio era has its staunch defenders, who will be excited by the fact that the Mob Rules era line-up – Dio, Iommi, Butler and drummer Vinny Appice, the latter having replaced Bill Ward in the summer of 1980 – have reunited for the second time, 25 years after they originally played together and 15 years since their comeback. The difference this time is that the band won’t be called Black Sabbath, instead adopting the monicker Heaven And Hell.

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Dio fronting Black Sabbath in 1980 (Image credit: Fin Costello/Redferns)

The wheels for this unexpected third reunion were inadvertently set in motion by Rhino Records, who recently released the compilation album, Black Sabbath: The Dio Years. The label contacted Iommi’s management to inquire whether any previously unreleased Dio-era material existed that could be included in the prospective package. There wasn’t. So Iommi, for the first time in more than a decade, reached out to Dio with the idea of recording a few new songs. Although over the years the guitarist and singer had occasionally been at odds, in October 2005, prior to a Dio solo show in Iommi’s home town of Birmingham, the two met to discuss the possibility of working together again.

“We just sat and talked, got rid of all the skeletons in the closet and blew the cobwebs away,” says Dio. “And before I knew it, Tony and I were sitting in his home studio in England, throwing ideas around.”

Over the next few months, writing sessions between the two yielded the songs Shadow Of The Wind, The Devil Cried and Ear In The Wall, which Dio describes, astutely, as “a slow one, a mid-tempo one and a fast one”. With the rhythm section of Butler and Appice (it was initially reported that Bill Ward would be involved in the project, but he bowed out and was ultimately replaced by the man who’d done so back in 1980), the three songs were then recorded for inclusion on The Dio Years. “We got on really well,” Iommi says of working with his former singer again. “At first we only planned on doing two songs, but then two became three, and from there we went to, ‘How about a tour?’”

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“It seemed like the right time to go out with Ronnie,” Geezer Butler adds. “We’d been doing the reunion thing with Ozzy for so long. No disrespect to that, but we’ve got some great songs and this is a great line-up.”

Be that as it may, it is not, by everyone’s estimation, a Black Sabbath line-up. Shortly after it was announced that Heaven And Hell would be touring in support of the compilation The Dio Years, a statement was issued by Ozzy’s camp wishing the band much success, while asserting: ‘There is only one Black Sabbath. Ozzy, Tony, Geezer and Bill will be touring late next year along with a new album.’

If Ozzy wielded any influence over the band having chosen an alternative name, no one on either side is saying so. For his part, Iommi, the sole member to have appeared on every Sabbath recording, and the person believed to own the rights to the band’s name, says the motivation behind touring as Heaven And Hell was to avoid confusion with the Osbourne-Ward version of Black Sabbath, which is still, it appears, a living, breathing entity.

(Image credit: Mick Hutson/Redferns)

Perhaps it’s fitting that the Dio-fronted Black Sabbath is now represented as a distinct unit, as, in spirit if not name, it always had been. The reconfigured band came together during a period of turmoil and uncertainty, with both sides reeling from the after-effects of bad break-ups. In Sabbath’s case, the three remaining original members were also forced to contend with the enormous shadow cast by their own legacy, as well as the spectre of their former singer, whose popularity and notoriety would only increase throughout the 80s, and with whom the band would occasionally be drawn into a very public war of words.

And yet with Dio at the helm Black Sabbath not only survived, but also flourished, producing their strongest material in years. If The Dio Years is a welcome and long-overdue tribute, the Heaven And Hell tour is an even more anticipated, and fitting, celebration of this band.

“The music we made together stirred the souls of a new generation of fans,” Ronnie Dio says proudly. “When we came out with Heaven And Hell, Black Sabbath was reborn.”

Indeed prior to Dio’s arrival in 1979 it looked as if Black Sabbath’s days were numbered. Their final album with Ozzy, released the year before, was titled Never Say Die!, but it was obvious to everyone involved that the band had already flat-lined. In stark contrast to such revolutionary releases as their 1970 self-titled debut and follow-up Paranoid albums – which not only launched the band to stardom but arguably gave birth to heavy metal itself – Sabbath’s recent output had been artistically weak and commercially disastrous.

Tony Iommi onstage with Black Sabbath in 1978 (Image credit: Gus Stewart/Redferns)

The band were old news, particularly at home in Britain, where the more immediate and visceral sounds of punk had replaced hard rock as the soundtrack for the young and disenfranchised. Additionally, a fresh crop of bands who would serve as the earliest entries into what would become known as the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal movement were plying a harder, faster strain of the basic Sabbath formula. Caught in the middle of this charged musical climate, the members of Black Sabbath found they were in no shape to compete with the new generation. “We were all going through bad things with drugs and alcohol, and I don’t think any of us knew what was going on,” Iommi says. “We were so lost within ourselves.”

No one more so than Ozzy, who had left the band briefly after 1977’s Technical Ecstasy (he was replaced by former Savoy Brown and Fleetwood Mac vocalist Dave Walker), and then returned for the desultory Never Say Die! When it came time to record a follow-up, it was obvious that Black Sabbath would have to take drastic measures in order to survive.

“The record company kept asking: ‘Where’s our album?’” says Iommi. “Well, we didn’t have it! We were coming up with some riffs, but Ozzy just… wasn’t capable of singing to them at the time. So we had to say to him: ‘Well, if you can’t do it we’ll have to find somebody who can.’ Which is what happened in the end.”

Ronnie James Dio in the late 1970s (Image credit: Fin Costello/Redferns)

With Ozzy on his way out, the band began the search for potential replacements. On the shortlist were two former Deep Purple men: David Coverdale and bassist/vocalist Glenn Hughes (in an interesting turn of events, Sabbath would later team up with Ian Gillan, the most renowned of Purple’s singers, and, eventually, Hughes as well). And there was Ronnie Dio, who had recently split from another former Deep Purple man, guitarist Ritchie Blackmore. Blackmore was in a bid to sell his then-current band Rainbow to a wider audience, and decided that Dio, with his operatic, vibrato-heavy vocal style and penchant for writing fantastical lyrics, did not possess the necessary mainstream appeal.

But Blackmore’s loss turned out to be Iommi’s gain, as Tony recognised in Dio not only a kindred heavy metal spirit but also a man positioned at a similar musical crossroads. “I was sitting around at home in Connecticut after being booted out of Rainbow when I got a call from Tony,” Dio recalls. “After that, every few weeks we would just talk on the phone, discussing the possibility of doing something together. But at that point I had still never even met him in person.”

It wasn’t until Dio moved to Los Angeles a few months later that things progressed any further. “I ran into Tony one night at the Rainbow, of all places,” the singer says with a laugh, “and he invited me back to his place to play with Geezer and Bill.” At Iommi’s home the three presented him with the music to a song they&rsqu