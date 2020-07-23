Watch 10-year-old drummer thunder her way through Led Zeppelin's Heartbreaker

The last time we covered Yoyoka Soma she was just eight years old, but that didn't stop her lighting up the internet with a drum cover of Led Zeppelin's Good Times Bad Times.

Now she's back, two years older and a littler taller, and she's released a video in which she tackles John Bonham's drum part from the classic Heartbreaker. And she's absolutely solid.

"Led Zeppelin changed my life", says Yoyoka. "For me, Bonzo's groove is the most natural and comfortable. This song is one of my favourite songs."

Impressively, Yoyoka takes time out during Jimmy Page's solo section to casually leaf her way through a copy of the booklet that accompanies Zeppelin's How The West Was Won box set, before returning to business.

Yoyoka began drumming as a toddler, and by the the age of five she was performing in a pop band called Kaneaiyoyoka alongside her parents.

"I was so happy and surprised," Yoyoka told Canadian broadcaster CBC after the video went viral. "But I don't want people to pay attention only to my performance video. I hope it becomes an opportunity for our family band to get attention as well,"

After the Heartbreaker clip went viral, former Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant was shown the footage during an interview with CBC. You can watch his reaction below.