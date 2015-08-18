Yüth Forever: Freudian Slip

This crazily loud Illinois four- piece describe themselves as a noisy street metal band – a description that, only a few tracks through Freudian Slip, seems cheerily accurate.

Formerly known as Villains, they’ve also recently signed to Prosthetic, who must’ve smelled the talent in their self-released debut 2013 album, 10 Code.

Musically unconventional, their use of feedback is enthusiastic, their fretwork caustic and their songwriting deliberately disjointed.

The raging vocals, deeply buried layers of twisted grooves and heavy breakdowns ensure that this breed of sinister, metallic hardcore is exhilarating rather than blindly obnoxious. Combine frontman Devin MacGillivray’s relentless energy with the album’s alarming pacing and dark, dissonant electronic samples and this is not for the fainthearted. Yüth Forever need more standout tracks but Bitterromantic Pt.1’s emotional dynamism is enormously rewarding, and there’s no doubt that this will be potent when confronting a pit.