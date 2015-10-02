Wolfmother: 10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

Sydney trio Andrew Stockdale, Chris Ross and Myles Heskett tore a White Stripes-sized hole in the firmament when they made their debut with this bonzer prog rock monster.

Whether it was ever a masterpiece is a moot point but it was close enough and a game changer at that. Dimension and the absurd White Unicorn (Moody Blues on dangerous steroids) don’t exactly hold back with the latter’s cheeky Riders On The Storm keyboards rip-off creating a stunning impact that hadn’t been bettered Down Under until the arrival of Sydney duo Empire Of The Sun.

The Led Zep thrashing on Woman is undimmed by the passage of time, no worries there, sport. Super-fast, outrageously unfettered by prevailing trends and gloriously naïve here was Wolfmother in excelsis in less than three minutes.

Festooned with extras – all the demos, B-sides and hectic live material, like the nuts Bowie-meets-Supergrass Tales From The Forest Of Gnomes – this fulfils all the credentials for a proper reissue: mainly, it’s better than the original even if it will never usurp it for impact.

What is apparent now is that Stockdale was a bit of yer actual gonzo visionary. And it has that great Frank Frazetta album cover. Ripper.