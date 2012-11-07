Wintersleep: Hello Hum

Animal Collective opened alternative ears to esoteric tribal rhythms and electronic psychedelia doped on ketamine – it was just up to bands like Yeasayer, Fixers and Nova Scotia’s Wintersleep to fit pop tunes to such sounds.

Wintersleep’s third album is the finest example of the form yet, offering warped trashtronica, euphoric grungey clatter crescendos and a faultless string of melodies.

When they’re not carving electropop a colourful new wormhole on In Came The Flood or creating an acid-freak marching band on Hum, they’re imagining a chillwave God Only Knows on Someone, Somewhere. A spectacular sonic splurge.