Wilko Johnson - I Keep It To Myself: The Best Of Wilko Johnson album review

Since he got the all-clear on his cancer in 2014, there’s been no stopping Wilko. He’s written books, compiled blues albums for Chess, appeared on prime-time TV and carried on gigging with a new lease of life as one of the UK’s most beloved celebrities.

Reminding the world of what he does best, Wilko gathers 25 recordings made between 2008-2012, accompanied by former Blockheads bassist Norman Watt-Roy and drummer Dylan Howe. The trio grab catalogue highlights by the scruff of the neck and give them an invigorated kicking, reaching back to Dr Feelgood on Roxette and She Does It Right, while piling into roughhouse diamonds, including Barbed Wire Blues, Some Kind Of Hero and Out In The Traffic.

All ram home the fact that no one does it like Wilko. Immaculate and irreplaceable.