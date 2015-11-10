White Widows Pact: True Will

Appealing to Crowbar and Obituary fans alike, White Widows Pact’s first full-length delivers crushingly heavy metal driven by caustic yells, Southern sludge groove, and a grimy punk ethos.

No Exit is a particularly energetic track that manages to dial up the hardcore influences while also delivering a torrent of wonderfully indulgent and old-school European-inspired fretwork. It does lose a few points for the fade out, though.

Amid the mayhem, the album makes time for an introspective, vocal-free Interlude and guest appearances from Cancer Bats, Youth Code, Theologian and Hivesmasher. Frontman David Castillo earns additional kudos playing with Primitive Weapons and being the co-owner of New York’s infamous Saint Vitus Bar that has hosted the likes of Refused.

With bandmates from Grudges, Cleanteeth and Goes Cube, it’s little wonder that this Brooklyn quintet’s sound is as diverse as it is vicious and cohesive. True Will is a killer effort all round and The Watch makes for a seriously exhilarating way to close.