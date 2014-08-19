Wednesday 13: Undead, Unplugged

Wednesday 13: love him or hate him, he won’t go away.

He’s done schlock horror with Frankenstein Drag Queens From Planet 13 and their successor Murderdolls, blues rock with Gunfire 76 and even gone country-fried with Bourbon Crow, not forgetting his own solo material. Now he’s combined all the above on a timely acoustic album that spans his back catalogue. Yes, it’s trendy to go ‘unplugged’ but it’s not the first time Wednesday’s dabbled with pared-down songs – remember his Bloodwork and Spook And Destroy EPs? – and Undead, Unplugged ties in neatly with his recent acoustic shows. Mr 13 strips each song down to its skeleton and gives it a new twist with his distinctive rasps ensuring there’s nothing twee on here. Frankenstein Drag Queens classics like Scary Song and Haunt Me are slowed down and transformed into creepy acoustics that make uneasy listening perfect for the fireside at Camp Crystal Lake. This ghoul proves there’s more to him than just comedy-horror songs.

Self-released