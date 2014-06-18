WAMI: Kill The King

Circumstance can make for some strange bedfellows. Take Anti Tank Nun: they sound like a disenfranchised holy order, when in fact they look like an amiable bunch who happen to have been babysitting their nephew when the band photos were taken.

One support show with Thin Lizzy in their native Poland and suddenly 16-year-old guitarist Iggy Gwadera is playing alongside Vinny Appice (Dio), Marco Mendoza (Lizzy) and Doogie White (Yngwie Malmsteen) in a makeshift band that sounds like no more new music was made after 1988.

Their backstory is, sadly, about as interesting as it gets. They sound like a sum of their parts – imagine, say, Rainbow going off the boil, or MSG when they weren’t so good any more – and songs like Wild Woman (You Oughta Know) – no, really – One More For Rock ‘N’ Roll and I Don’t Wanna Lose You are deft and professional, yet without spark, smouldering when what you want to feel is some fire.