W.E.T.: Rise Up

Isn’t it premature to commence debate about albums of the year? Well, not in the case of Rise Up, an anxiously awaited sequel to a debut album that introduced its creators – an alliance of the cream of melodic hard-rock talent from North America and Sweden – some four years ago.

Still comprising Jeff Scott Soto, Erik Mårtensson and Robert Såll (whose combined CVs include Journey, Talisman, Work Of Art, Eclipse, Lionville, Jimi Jamison and more), W.E.T. have once again used a pair of stepladders to set the bar far beyond the groping reach of their rivals.

From the measured, super-hummable Learn To Live Again to the euphoric Rise Up and the cultured balladry of Love Heals, this remarkable sophomore outing is all but flawless. After a triumphant headlining display at Firefest 2011, W.E.T.’s next hurdle is to establish their credentials as a bona fide touring unit.