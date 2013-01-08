Vomitchapel: The House Of The Lord Despoiled

Every bit as charming as the name suggests, Georgia’s Vomitchapel spew forth the sort of rancid black/death metal that Blasphemy and Archgoat have specialised in for the last two decades.

This debut full-length shares the sort of low-tuned, guttural rumbles found in one of lone member Ghoat’s other bands, Encoffination. Titles such as Vaginal Sepulchre, Carnal Hammer and Gaping Perversion suggest that they won’t be suitable for a family singalong. Imagine picking up a chainsaw and using it to strum along to your favourite artillery bombardment. Throw in a cement mixer with anger management issues and you’re pretty close to the sort of bestial racket spat out by this Southern monstrosity.

If modern DM is about clinical, surgical precision then …Despoiled is a half-drunk medieval barber surgeon hacking limbs off with a blunt saw. Those who want their metal with a reek of foul, rotting flesh and wild-eyed depravity will clutch this to their sick and twisted bosom.