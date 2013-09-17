Volto!: Incitare

It’s been seven long, barren years since Tool released 10,000 Days and every time Danny Carey gives us a flicker of hope for something new, Maynard James Keenan pisses all over our chips, before gallivanting off to make some more wine or aberrant meanderings with Puscifer. Danny has kept himself busy with numerous projects over the years, including the debut release by Volto!, featuring guitarist John Ziegler from his first band, Pigmy Love Circus.

But if you’re looking for Stinkfists and Schisms, this won’t cut the mustard – you’re listening to jazz fusion, baby. Devoid of metallic influences for the most part, Incitare is more Weather Report than it is Watain, and while the level of musicianship is clearly mindboggling, over an hour of instrumental jams could tip most people over the edge.

That said, if you’re a fan of Jeff Beck’s early work or the cosmic sounds of legato guitarists Allan Holdsworth or Brett Garsed, this will impress.