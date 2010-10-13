Volbeat: Beyond Hell/Above Heaven

Volbeat are already big in Europe, and they’re getting that way in America. But so far us Brits have remained unmoved by the charms of this Danish band. Will their fourth album have us all squealing with delight?

Maybe. Volbeat are not really doing anything different on Beyond Hell/Above Heaven: it’s still the same combination of rockabilly, metal and punk. But perhaps the songs are a little more strident and confident this time. The band no longer appear to be trying too hard, as has been the case with previous records.

Guest appearances from the likes of Mille Petrozza (Kreator), Michael Denner (Mercyful Fate) and Barney Greenaway (Napalm Death) will also give them some added credibility.

For the most part, the songs here are tuneful and thrusting, with 7 Shots (featuring Petrozza and Denner) and The Mirror And The Ripper being the best of the bunch. Maybe with this Volbeat finally got it right for the UK market. We’ll see.