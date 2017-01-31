Vipassi - Sunyata album review

Featuring three members of Ne Obliviscaris, it’s unsurprising that Vipassi unleash a flurry of activity from the outset. But while the occasional blast of hyper-speed drumming points to their day job, Sunyata’s instrumental noodling veers towards jazz fusion and the more ethereal end of progressive metal.

Weaving myriad textures and moods, from the melancholic Sum to Benzaiten’s rhythmic jolts and poignant escapism, the levels of intricacy and ingenuity are something to behold. The sweeping dreamscapes of Jove envelop the bustle of notes and contrast with the claustrophobic Elpis, while the choral snippets of Samsara build to a glorious peak before a controlled descent and lush, dulcet conclusion. Though it could easily be dismissed as self-indulgent elevator music, there’s a lot of craft and impressionable melodies for those who might find the likes of Animals As Leaders a step too far, and at only 30 minutes it deserves repeated listens to see if the hooks emerge enough to take hold.