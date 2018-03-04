Vexes - Ancient Geometry album review

All bands have their influences, but when they’re too blatant to ignore it can be problematic. Ancient Geometry, the debut from New Jersey/Pennsylvania quartet Vexes, is certainly guilty of cleaving closely to its Deftonian source material. Opener Helion and Terra both erupt in a coruscating blend of heady atmospherics, low-slung nu metal aggression and sensual yet barbed vocals, making simultaneous nods to Gore and Around The Fur, with some Filter thrown in for good measure. That said, there’s promise here, too. The explosive rap metal of No Color, featuring Islander’s Mikey Carvajal, is perfectly enjoyable in its own right and Plasticine, wading kneedeep in a sumptuous soup of grinding riffs and ambient melodies, deftly balances beauty and brutality. The next time round we need to see Vexes take that skill and carve up a sound that’s all their own.