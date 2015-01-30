Trending

Vessels: Dilate

Electronic left turn for Leeds experimentalists.

By Prog 

TODO alt text

Vessels aggressively embraced electronics on their last record, 2011’s storming Helioscope.

Even so, their set at last year’s ArcTanGent festival was a shock to long-time fans: with only a single guitar on stage, they played a lush set of minimalist techno cut through with post-rock dynamics. Clearly a work in progress, these explorations are now fully realised on their new album, which marks a stunning and progressive new direction for the band. On cuts like Vertical and Elliptic, it’s nigh-on danceable, making mathy outliers like Echo In and closer On Your Own Ten Toes a particular delight. Attica boasts a kinetic, motorik attitude paired with lush electronic prog-pop akin to that of North Atlantic Oscillation, while Echo In has something of Massive Attack’s criminally underrated post-rock-inspired trip hop album 100th Window about it. Like prog itself, post-rock has always had a somewhat uneasy symbiotic relationship with electronic music. Vessels’ bold new album once again blurs the line between the two, and poses the question of where post-rock with electronic instruments is most at home: in sweaty back-rooms, or in clubs.