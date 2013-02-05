Vektor: Outer Isolation

It’s more than reassuring to see Vektor being picked up by Earache and soon, one hopes, the wider metal community. Why? Because, frankly, the whole thrash revival has been dominated by acts that focus either on the ‘zanier’ side of the genre, or simply play it safe, ignoring the forward-thinking and avant-garde innovations of bands such as Coroner, Celtic Frost and Voivod.

Americans Vektor are actually not a new band (they’ve been around for about a decade, though they only released their debut in 2009) but we reckon they’re young enough to still encourage hope for today’s generation of thrashers. The group weave an intricate and progressive spell, upping the technicality of their debut with intense and immersive results.

What’s most impressive is that the group remain visceral throughout, thanks in no small part to David DiSanto’s rasps and screams. Along with the high energy of the songs and the abundance of catchy riffs, it keeps the material accessible and engaging.