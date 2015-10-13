Tyranny: Aeons In Tectonic Interment

Returning with the follow-up to their widely celebrated debut album, Tides Of Awakening, an entire decade after that opus was released, Finland’s Tyranny have much to live up to. The brainchild of Matti Mäkelä and Lauri Lindqvist, the band have remained neck-deep in funeral doom, embracing the slow tempos and monolithic riffing that epitomise the genre, the sense of despair and existential horror palpable in every moment of what is a frighteningly powerful record.

Indeed, listening to Aeons In Tectonic Interment is an apt musical representation of gazing into the abyss until it is gazing back into you, the depth in what might initially appear to be fairly straightforward compositions resulting in a truly haunting and almost supernatural atmosphere.

The strong production helps things, but there’s also much to be said for the background guitars and tasteful use of synth, which furnish the crushing percussion and weighty rhythm guitars with a richness that the genre sometimes lacks. A powerful, strangely driving work and a fine document of the band for fans old and new.