Twitching Tongues: Disharmony

With a sound rooted in grisly hardcore and all the sonic weight of metal piled on top, Twitching Tongues are proof that heavy music is still capable of reinventing the wheel.

After two solid outings, Metal Blade is happy to unleash Disharmony on the world without thinking about the consequences. The opening title track, drenched with sludgy riffs, chaotic thrash and spooky atmospheres, sets out its stall with gleeful abandon.

The Sabbath-y drawl of Insincerely Yours sees frontman Colin Young’s pained, Kirk Windstein’s-esque bellow dominate, while the sinister Love Conquers None and Sacrifice Me lure out eerie melodies before ruthlessly beating them to a pulp.

The stomp of Insatiable Sin is cloaked in a fog of despair, Cannibal is a punk assault rotten to the core, while the riff of End Of Love could level a small settlement. The wonderful piano-led funeral hymn of Arrival aside, this is chest-beating metal forged in a pit of blackness.