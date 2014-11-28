Trending

TV Smith: I Delete

The gospel according to Smith.

By Classic Rock 

The 16th solo album from TV Smith finds the former Advert on fiery form. His music may have mellowed into a lovely, lively rock melodicism, but he’s got as much to say about modern life as ever.

This time around he targets the internet troll-pits (Festival Of Fools), a world stuck in a rut as it strains to race into technological progress (Replay), the government’s cruel austerity measures (Cutbacks) and far, far more, his lyrics pin-sharp and his rasping voice dropping truth bombs with no apology.

The addition of last year’s Dangerous Playground EP is a welcome little treat tacked on the end, but I Delete more than stands up on its own./o:p