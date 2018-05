Cheery stuff from Norwegian folkers as they celebrate “death in one form or another” in a bizarre five-tracker. From the jerky musical saw’n’flute groove of Hjemsokte Hjem (Haunted Home) to the gentle crumhorn of Lyssky Drøm (Shady Dream), it’s almost a lost Vertigo ’70 work, completed by Sankt Sebastian’s Alter, a medieval 24-minute psych-rock toast to the Black Death’s 666th anniversary.