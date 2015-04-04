Turbowolf: Two Hands

In a time where there seems to be more sub-genres than bands that actually matter, uniting the tribes is the near impossible task facing every band wishing to connect with fans from every end of the rock ’n’ roll spectrum. The rock world is rife with bands who appear to be sacrificing their individuality to cater to the mainstream, but out of the darkness comes the light – the most mystical, booming explosion of kaleidoscopic energy we’ve seen in aeons.

Despite their nostalgic leanings, you’d be forgiven for thinking this band are brand new. After all, they recently signed to Universal Music, gained exposure on UK national radio, and scored coveted support slots with chart-toppers Royal Blood and cult heroes Death From Above 1979. But the truth is Turbowolf have been refining their groove-laden garage punk cocktail of sound for around a decade.

With the release of their second studio album _Two Hands, _ the band – frontman Chris Georgiadis, guitarist Andy Ghosh, drummer Blake Davies and bassist Liana Lee Davies – seem to have found the perfect blend of old and new, heavy and sexy, weird and accessible, and songs that are both thought-provoking and highly danceable.

Their eponymous debut album hinted at some serious songwriting nous, but the lo-fi production obstructed its ambitious scale. With Two Hands, Turbowolf have righted those wrongs. Alongside Royal Blood producer Tom Dalgety, they’ve erected a megalithic musical temple in which psychedelic fuzz tones, experimental electronics, pulsating basslines and thunderous beats are allowed the space to oscillate in sync with the musings of skinny shaman Georgiadis.

If you wish to dig deep into the meanings behind the lyrics, there are plenty of lessons to be learned. Similarly, if you just want to lose your shit and get reconnected with the primitive beast that dwells within, singles Solid Gold, Rabbits Foot and Nine Lives will get you there in truly mind-expanding fashion. Elsewhere, Turbowolf lead the listener on a sonic journey through psychedelic folk (Invisible Hand), heavy garage rock (Good Hand), ambient electronica (MK Ultra), futuristic funk (Rich Gift) and doomy stoner rock (Pale Horse), but the main thing is that it all rocks; in continuous, swerving, seductive succession until you reach the end and you want to hear the whole thing again – just to make sure it wasn’t all a sweet, hard rocking, hallucinogenic dream.

Two Hands is an album we can all get excited about, from the indie kids and the art rockers, to the punks and the metal heads. Ultimately it’s just about great songs, and Turbowolf’s second album has it in spades.