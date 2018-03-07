Trespass - Footprints In The Rock album review

In 1980, Trespass were regarded as capable of challenging Def Leppard, with sophisticated melodic hard rock that was exciting. But that was a long time ago and circumstances conspired against them. Now, with only guitarist/vocalist Mark Sutcliffe left from the original line-up which gave us the classic One Of These Days, there’s little to commend them.

There are the occasional enlightened moments, as with the dual guitar figures on Be Brave and the title track, but the shining glimpses are surrounded by long tracts of trudging disappointment. Certain tracks begin well enough, but soon lose momentum and shape, and nothing here comes even close to anything on their 1981 EP Bright Lights.

Footprints In The Rock is not an awful album, but it merely underscores how far removed Trespass now are from that era when they were contenders.