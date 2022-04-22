Traditional songwriting and modern production shine on Stone Broken's Revelation

For Walsall’s Stone Broken and their army of fans, it’s all about the song. Stand among their audience at a festival or sold-out club gig and you’ll hear a chorus of voices joyfully singing along, word for word, to Wait For You or Worth Fighting For.

Singer/ guitarist Rich Moss and band have endured the odd tiresome Nickelback jibe for daring to make radio-friendly hard rock songs that people actually like, and that’ll probably continue after album three.

Produced by Dan Weller (Enter Shikari, Holding Absence), Revelation sees the band’s hooky, anthemic writing once again on point (Black Sunrise, The Devil You Know), with Moss retaining his gift for delivering a modern power ballad (piano-led Me Without You, Stronger).

Sure, Weller’s washes of poppy sound design and 21st-century electronic textures may be too rich for some palates, but this is the sound of one of the UK’s brighter prospects looking to the wider world, and dreaming big.