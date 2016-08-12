Tides Of Sulfur – Extinction Curse album review

Sounding a little like the bastard love child of Trap Them and Cannibal Corpse, Tides Of Sulfur seek to create a genre dubbed ‘epic death sludge’.

But while this Welsh trio’s debut album has its fair share of corkers, they’re mixed in with a couple of tunes lacking in real direction. So while Eternal Bleeding is a crushingly great opener, the title track feels a little stunted and awkward in its execution.

What Tides Of Sulfur aren’t short of is raw anger, their brutal lyrics venting distain at the world around them in the manner of an active volcano, and while there is catharsis to be had here, musically the band have a way to go to really become a potent outlet. That’s not to say they aren’t heading in the right direction, and if Extinction Curse doesn’t quite live up to its ‘epic’ billing, the hatred fermenting amongst these seven tracks suggests a tantalisingly bleak future ahead.