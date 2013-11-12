Throne Of Katarsis: The Three Transcendental Keys

Deeply unholy black metal has long been a mainstay of the Norwegian scene and Throne Of Katarsis are no strangers to the esoteric side of their chosen genre. The Three Transcendental Keys shifts in patterns of dissonant attack dealing in dark and disturbing incantations of true Satanic power.

Comprising of three linked songs, it moves in the shadows of bands such as Negative Plane and comparisons to Blut Aus Nord’s recently completed 777 trilogy are likely to occur. Where TOK differ is that they strip any semblance of melody out of the music and instead aim for a much more seething pit of annihilating influence.

Infamroth’s vocals are kept at a frustrating distance, nearly hidden by the discordant progression of the guitars, yet this technique serves to add to the mystical nature of the band’s work, giving a sense of unity that runs through The Three Transcendental Keys. Throne Of Katarsis deliver a terrifying look into the black heart of the underworld and embrace the deepest hells.