Thorbjørn Risager & The Black Tornado – Songs From The Road

This classy two- disc release reminds us of the impact of a classic blues and soul revue, and the benefits of having a multi-camera DVD to capture the essential connection between band and audience. Hailing from Denmark, the baritone-voiced Risager is a humble frontman with a startling vocal, strong songs and a great band that stretches out arrangements with booming hooks.

He’s visceral on the opening If You Wanna Leave, evokes Ray Charles on Paradise and is New Orleans-influenced on the sparse Drowning. He’s magnificent on both Nat King Cole’s China Gate, his own soul ballad Through The Tears and the mesmerising Long Forgotten Track. Meanwhile, the 10-piece band sizzles on High Rolling and swings on All I Want, and when Risager duets with Lisa Lystam on I Won’t Let You Down, it’s the high point of a triumphant night.