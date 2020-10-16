The spirit of rock'n'roll lives on with Tommy Lee's Andro, if not its music

Tommy Lee: Andro deals Andro Amazon Prime £14.99 £11.99 Reduced Price Andro [VINYL] Amazon Prime £16.99

This record will have many Mötley Crüe fans screaming in terror. Because anyone expecting Looks That Kill or Kickstart My Heart is in the wrong hallway.

Lee has never done the obvious on his solo albums, and Andro is no different, with hardly a trace of the hard rock with which he made his name.

Instead he mixes rap, Afrobeat, electronica, pop and dance, and in a way that really works. Let’s be honest, were it not for his name there’s no way this album would even be considered for review in Classic Rock.

And apart from a respectful cover of Prince’s When You Were Mine there’s little that links this Tommy Lee to the Tommy Lee behind the Crüe kit. But that’s the point.

Working with rappers and like-minded vocalists, he has created music that deserves everyone to put aside prejudice and listen.