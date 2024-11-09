You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

If The Pineapple Thief’s fifteenth studio album It Leads To This was an exercise in self-restraint, striking a more concise balance between their prog-rock aspirations and alt.rock sensibilities, then this follow-up EP is proof that none of their creative juices were sacrificed in the process.

More melancholic in execution, the tracks of Last To Run feel like a perfect counterpoint to the more driven energies It Leads To This tapped into, picking up almost perfectly from album closer To Forget.

Across five tracks, Bruce Soord and co. weave a melodious blanket that is both comforting and all-encompassing with melancholic overtures and gorgeous instrumental passages.

That doesn’t mean Last To Run isn’t without its bold, brash moments, either; The World To Me has breakouts of strident energy befitting prog’s more arena-prone behemoths, while the riffs of closer No Friend Of Mine have an angular choppiness that makes it feel like Shellac as reimagined by Porcupine Tree.