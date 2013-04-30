The Ocean Between Us: Savoir Faire

What with Rolo Tomassi, BMTH and now The Ocean Between Us, Yorkshire has proved quite the hotbed for heavy music this decade. This self-described post-metalcore band comprises members from Doncaster, Leeds and Sheffield and not only was their self-titled EP a hit with critics in 2011 but they also won the Judge’s Wildcard in the Red Bull Bedroom Jam, which bumped them up the festival circuit in 2012.

This debut adds a worthy chapter to their story. Frantic, despairing and euphoric, it is a great example of a band playing from the heart.

First single In Sickness And Wealth is a memorable opener, but it’s Remember Yourself where the album jumps into action with grumbling basslines, chunky breakdowns and seductive fretwork all challenging Judd Wrighton’s deep vocals. TOBU’s headline tour kicks off late April and, to witness hypnotic song What Do You Stand For played in the flesh, it shouldn’t be missed.