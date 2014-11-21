The Main Sequence: The Main Sequence

It’s no coincidence that their name’s taken from a popular astronomy term.

The ambient, sometimes overwhelming drone instrumentals here plunge you beyond melodic Deep Space Nine and into the darkest echelons of outer space. All the while, this music raises suggestions of what your inner headspace might sound like on a particularly experimental night, with zooms of 60s/70s prog keyboard. Comprised of four long tracks, all edited together from live improvisations (no effects or overdubs were added in post‑production), The Main Sequence provides the sonic equivalent of the film Gravity, if it had become even darker. Pounding electronic loops and ominous, wavering bass pulses are layered with Tangerine Dream-esque guitar lines and strange intricacies. The record’s experimental drone undercurrent keeps things lengthy and radio-unfriendly – Sunn O))) are a key influence for sure – opener Camelopardalis stating this from the off. The blurred, electronic bounce of The Star Of Courage will test the patience of all but the biggest drone purists, but by the 18-minute closer, the duo find a sense of ambient peace in their own off-the-wall way.