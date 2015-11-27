The Lizards: Reptilicus Maximus

Not to be confused with the Lizards operating in Barcelona and Prague, the long-running outfit consisting of singer-keyboardist Mike DiMeo (Riot), guitarist Patrick Klein, bassist Randy Pratt and drummer Bobby Rondinelli (BÖC, Rainbow) launch their first album of new material since 2006’s Against All Odds.

Their thunderous blues-rock groove template, bolstered by guest appearances from Frank Marino, Vinnie Moore and the returning Glenn Hughes, is on tongue-flicking form on bombastic building-flatteners such as Ton On The One and Evil Eyes, stretching to embrace prog on In The Pleasure Dome.

The Hughes-bolstered Miracle Man could be The Lizards’ most king-like display of tastefully deployed chops, churning riffage and gravel-in-the-pants howling at the moon, providing a beefy finale to trample any cheekily invited dinosaur jokes.